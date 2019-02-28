John J. Hoffman



March 23, 1927 - Feb. 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John J. Hoffman, 91, of South Bend, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 a.m. in the comfort of his home from a recent illness. His only remaining son was by his side. John was a lifelong resident of South Bend and the son of the late John & Joan (Hirl) Hoffman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan McCabe (2013), sons, John Thomas (J.T.) (2011) and Michael John (2015); and wife, Jacqueline R. Hoffman (Racine) (2014). He is survived by his sister, Mary (Jack) Balint of Mishawaka, IN; and son, Andrew (Tracie) Hoffman of Latrobe, PA. He also has three beautiful and adoring granddaughters, Hannah (Kevin) Gron of Ft. Sill, OK, and Emily & Andrea Hoffman also from Latrobe, PA. John was a graduate of South Bend Central High School. He graduated in 3 years at the age of 17 and immediately enlisted to serve his country in WII. He attended The Merchant Marine Academy in San Mateo, California and was commissioned LT. J.G., serving a tour in the Pacific Theater. He met and married Jackie on April 11, 1953 at Holy Cross Parish. He reenlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD, where he worked on many top-secret projects for the United States Military. After the war he attended Tri-State University (Trine) on the G.I. Bill, earning his Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1957. He continued his education and obtained his Professional Engineers' Degree in 1959. He worked for US Rubber, and Whirlpool Corporations as an Engineer until he started his own company in the late 70's. Jackal, Inc., named after his wife, is currently a leader in eco-systems products. John has over 40 patents to his credit and was a pioneer in injection molding. He also was responsible for the first industrial laser ever used to cut steel in the United States. John was an avid outdoorsmen, hunter, inventor, and entrepreneur. He was a devout Catholic up until his death, rarely missing Mass and his daily prayers. He was a member of St. Pius X Church and Little Flower Parish. His faith carried him through some very tough times in his life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 on Saturday, March 2 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, followed by a committal and military burial at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 to 7:00 on Friday, March 1, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in John's name may be made to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN, 46545; or Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary