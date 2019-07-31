|
|
John J. Klosinksi
Feb. 24, 1947 - July 27, 2019
NILES, MI - John “Johnny” James Klosinski, 72, passed away on July 27, 2019 in Niles, Michigan, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born February 24, 1947 to Walter and Evelyn (Enders) Klosinski in Michigan City, IN.
John was a member of our armed forces and is a Veteran of the United States Navy. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was aboard the U.S.S. Independence from April 1966 to August 1968. After being Honorably Discharged from the Navy, John worked for his father at the family restaurant for some time before getting a job at Bethlehem Steel. From there he became an electrician and retired from Weil NcLain with over 30 years of service. John had a love for fishing and riding his Harley when he had it. John was also very patriotic and is a member of the NRA and the American Legion.
John is survived by his 5 children, Joe (Ryan) Klosinski of South Bend, IN, Deb (Brian) Klink of Niles, MI, Jim (Mary) of Granger, IN, Mike Klosinski of Mishawaka, IN, and Michelle Wright-Weiss (Michael). He is also survived by brothers, Tim (Nancy) Klosinski of Lake Havasu, AZ and Rich Klosinski of Lake Havasu, AZ. John is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn as well as his sister, Judy.
A Memorial Service for John will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles, MI.
The family asks that instead of flowers, please make memorial donations to Caring Circle-Hospice of Michigan, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or at www.caring-circle.org.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019