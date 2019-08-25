Home

John J. Porogi

John J. Porogi Obituary
John J. Porogi

Oct. 29, 1924 - Aug. 12, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - John lived in New Carlisle with his loving wife of 72 years, Mary Jane Porogi who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Carol Kahlmorgan; his son, John Porogi; two grandchildren, Heather Trobaugh and Nicole Porogi; and five great-grandchildren, William Aberegg, Isaac Porogi, Hannah Aberegg, Nevaeh Trobaugh, and Royce Johnson. John was a World War II Army Veteran who received the Purple Heart with one oak leaf cluster and a Theater Ribbon with 4 Bronze Stars.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
