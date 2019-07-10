Home

John J. Shoupe

John J. Shoupe Obituary
John J. Shoupe

April 5, 1967 - July 5, 2019

OCONOMOWOC, WI - John J. Shoupe, age 52 years, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. He was born on April 5, 1967 in South Bend, IN to Richard and Lois Shoupe. He was raised in South Bend, attended Culver Military Academy, and earned an Associate Degree from Holy Cross Junior College in South Bend. He was employed at Basco Development LLC at Grace Manor and Parkside Apartments.

John is survived by his 2 sons, Zachery and Henry; his sister, Susan (Dave) Hendricks; brother, Thomas (Michelle); and his fiancée, Alyssa Bocanegra and her sons, Brayden and Brody, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judith Jelinski, and brothers Richard C. and Robert.

John lived much of his adult life in southeastern Wisconsin. He had a lifelong love of golfing, the beach, and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and outdoor activities.

John was a member of Rule 62 Men's Group and the family would like to thank them for all they did for John.

A Memorial Service for John will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, July 15 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend). Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until time of service.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019
