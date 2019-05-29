John Jeffery “Jeff” Reinke



June 28, 1949 - May 27, 2019



GRAND RAPIDS, MI - John Jeffery "Jeff" Reinke, aged 69, of Grand Rapids, and formerly of South Bend, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Anne Reinke (Metz); his children, Justin (Lisa) Reinke, Jeremy (Cara) Reinke, and Jesse (Amy) Reinke; his grandchildren, Will, Stephanie, Jack, Gus, Myles, Bode, Grace, Rose, and John; brother, Rick (Pat) Reinke; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn Fox, Bill Metz, and Janelle Buchannan, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jeff was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 am at Faith United Methodist Church, 2600 Seventh St. NW in Grand Rapids, MI. Relatives and friends may meet his family on Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home, 2120 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504, and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until the service begins at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to or . To read more about Jeff's life, to sign his guest book, and to leave your own memory of him, visit his web page at heritagelifestory.com.