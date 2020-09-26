John K. Bellinger



Nov. 15, 1927 - Sept. 18, 2020



ELKHART, IN - John K. Bellinger, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday in Hubbard Hills Estates surrounded by his family. John was born on November 15, 1927 to Fred and Gertrude (Barden) Bellinger in Walkerton, Indiana. On September 1, 1951 he married Peggy Parsell. They just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. John proudly served two years in the National Guard as a Master Sergeant Grade E-7 Sharpshooter. He was Honorably Discharged in January of 1956. In September of 1958, John and Peggy adopted their son, Greg. He preceded John in death in February of 2013. John had a passion for farming; he built and ran Whispering Pines golf course for many years. He was a realtor for Century 21 and he and his wife modeled for a boutique in Laporte. Raised in Walkerton, John and Peggy lived in Florida for 20 years after retirement. They moved back to the South Bend/Elkhart area three years ago to be closer to their family. John is survived by his wife, Peggy Bellinger, grandchildren, Giavonna Bellinger, Eric Bellinger, and Rachel Bridegroom; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Bellinger, Corey Bellinger, and Kaiden Bridegroom, and daughter-in-law, Angela Bellinger. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held TODAY, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 am in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton with Pastor Denny Soule officiating. Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home, Walkerton is entrusted with arrangements.





