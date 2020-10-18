1/1
John Kaminski
1955 - 2020
John Kaminski

Oct. 17, 1955 - Oct. 7, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - John Kaminski, 64, passed away on October 7, 2020 in his home.

John was born on October 17, 1955 to the late Walter and Mary (Bajor) Kaminski. John was also preceded in death by a brother, Chester “Chet” Kaminski.

John is survived by his sons, Kevin (James) Kaminski of Zionsville, IN and Scott (Chrissy) Kaminski of Walkerton, IN; grandchildren, Keagan and Korbin Kaminski; sisters, Helen (John) Niespodziany of Mishawaka and Christine Zalas of South Bend; and brother, Peter (Sue) Kaminski of South Bend.

John graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974. He earned an Associate Degree from Ivy Tech in South Bend. Though he had been out of the workforce for several years, he was proud of the time he worked at Bendix in South Bend early in his career. He made some lifelong friends there.

John has always enjoyed taking his sons, when they were young, and then his grandchildren to the park. He also enjoyed going to the casino, muscle cars, classic rock music, and playing cards with his family.

Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Pet Refuge of South Bend, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.

Southlawn Cremation Services and Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville are assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
