John L. “Mack”
McCormick
April 4, 1937 - June 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John L. “Mack” McCormick, 83, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 9:45 p.m.. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Healthwin Specialized Care. John was born on April 4, 1937 in South Bend, Indiana to John L. and Clara E. (Hudson) McCormick, and was a lifelong resident. He retired in 1999 from Ready Froze Distributing. On May 29, 1976 he married Judith A. Hawks, who preceded him in death on April 21, 2015. John is survived by his close friend, Dale (Jan) Dabrowiak of Granger, Indiana; his sister-in-law, Elaine (Bill) Sanford of Michigan; and his brother-in-law, Dale Hawks of Michigan. A walk thru visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Graveside Funeral Services will take place at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Highland Cemetery. Everyone attending the funeral should meet directly at Highland Cemetery. The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and funeral wear face coverings and practice social distancing. John was a 1955 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. He was a member of the St. Joseph Valley Street Rods and founded the Coachmen Auto Club in 1956. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pet Refuge or Heart to Heart Hospice. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.