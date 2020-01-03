|
John L. Selky
Nov. 23, 1937 - Dec. 31, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Psalm 17:15 NIV: And I - in righteousness I will see your face; when I awake, I will be satisfied with seeing your likeness.
John Lee Selky, 82, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family in Carmel, IN on Tuesday December 31. John was born in St. Francis, WI on November 23, 1937 to the late Robert and Martha (Nitsch) Selky. He was a former resident of Granger, IN and Mishawaka, IN before moving to Carmel.
John is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Marjorie of Carmel. Together they were blessed with four children: John (Christine) of Fishers, IN, Kimberley (Michael) Herum of Helena, AL, Janna Bruss of Ft. Worth, TX, and Mary (Tracy) Burch of Panama City, FL. Also left to cherish his memory are nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
John earned a BS degree in Metallurgical Engineering from University of Wisconsin in 1959 and a MS in Management from Purdue University in 1978.
John began his career with Inland Steel in 1959. In the following 28 years he had increasing management responsibilities at Inland's Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago, Indiana. In 1987 he became President of I/N Tek and in 1989 President of I/N Kote located in New Carlisle, IN. Mr. Selky retired in March of 1998 after 38 years in the steel Industry.
As a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkhart, Indiana, Mr. Selky held numerous positions utilizing his God-given talents.
Visitation and the Funeral celebration for John's blessed life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 Co. Rd. 6, Elkhart, IN 46516 on Saturday, January 4, with visitation from 10AM until the service starts at 12Noon, Rev Spencer Mielke officiating, and Rev. Robert Schallhorn, former pastor concelebrating. Burial will be later in Carmel.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or School, or to St. Vincent's Hospice. You are invited to share memories or to send condolences to the family at: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020