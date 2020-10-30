John L. Szucs, Jr.



Oct. 14, 1962 - Oct. 27, 2020



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - John L. Szucs, Jr., 58, of North Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27 in his residence.



John was born in South Bend on October 14, 1962 to John L. and Beverly J. (Forsythe) Szucs, Sr. On July 17, 1982 in South Bend, he married the love of his life, Sandra J. (Wood) Szucs. John was the Plant Manager at HL Enterprises in Elkhart. He loved woodworking, traveling, playing guitar, blues and rock-n-roll music, hiking, camping and fishing, although his greatest joy was being with his family.



John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra along with their children, Kari L. (Scott) Szucs of South Bend, Susan E. Szucs of North Liberty, and John L. (Courtney) Szucs, III of Clarkston, Michigan. He was the proud PaPa of Sophie. He is also survived by two sisters, Amy J. Baity of Kendallville, Indiana and Christine M. (William) Bodish of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his parents.



As per his wishes and the current health concerns, a private family service will be held on Saturday, October 31 in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest” Chapel of South Bend. The family asks please that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Greene Township Horse and Pony Club, 380 Sycamore Road, Walkerton, IN 46574.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home wish to extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of John's family.





