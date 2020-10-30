1/1
John L. Szucs Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Szucs, Jr.

Oct. 14, 1962 - Oct. 27, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - John L. Szucs, Jr., 58, of North Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27 in his residence.

John was born in South Bend on October 14, 1962 to John L. and Beverly J. (Forsythe) Szucs, Sr. On July 17, 1982 in South Bend, he married the love of his life, Sandra J. (Wood) Szucs. John was the Plant Manager at HL Enterprises in Elkhart. He loved woodworking, traveling, playing guitar, blues and rock-n-roll music, hiking, camping and fishing, although his greatest joy was being with his family.

John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra along with their children, Kari L. (Scott) Szucs of South Bend, Susan E. Szucs of North Liberty, and John L. (Courtney) Szucs, III of Clarkston, Michigan. He was the proud PaPa of Sophie. He is also survived by two sisters, Amy J. Baity of Kendallville, Indiana and Christine M. (William) Bodish of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per his wishes and the current health concerns, a private family service will be held on Saturday, October 31 in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest” Chapel of South Bend. The family asks please that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Greene Township Horse and Pony Club, 380 Sycamore Road, Walkerton, IN 46574.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home wish to extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of John's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved