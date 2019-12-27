Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
1932 - 2019
John Lederer Obituary
John Lederer

Sep. 10, 1932 - Dec. 25, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - John Lederer, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

John was born on September 10, 1932 in South Bend to Carl and Rita (MacKenzie) Lederer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

On October 3, 1959 in South Bend he married the former, Karole Coughenour; she preceded him in death on July 15, 2011. Surviving are his children, Carl (Anne) Lederer of Osceola, Kristine (Joseph) Lee of South Bend, Katherine (Scott) Dillman of French Lick, IN and Karolyn (David) Heighway of South Bend; 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary and Hunter Lederer, Meredith (Ted) Mueller, Madelyn and Mason Lee, Alexandra Dillman, MacKenzie, Madison, James (Erin) and Robert (Lidia) Heighway; two great grandchildren, Brody and Calihan Lederer; a sister, Elizabeth Peapples and his companion Sandy Geyer.

John was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked as a Police Officer in South Bend for 20 years before he retired.

Funeral service will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Pastor Leroy Wise will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N Beech Rd, Osceola, IN 46561.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
