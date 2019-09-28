|
John Leo Burkart
Nov. 25, 1924 - Sept. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - John Leo Burkart, 94, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, in the comfort of his beloved home while listening to Frank Sinatra. John was born in South Bend on November 25th of 1924. He was the son of the late Anselm Sever and Helen Josephine (Janowski) Burkart. John's siblings, twin sister Mary Lou (Detmer), Helen Josephine (Butterworth), and brother Anselm Sever Burkart preceded him in death. Prior to World War II, John was a drummer in the JLB Big Band with his brother Anselm “Burk,” who John confidently declared to be the best trumpet player around. John continued to have a passion for Big Band music throughout his life. John was a graduate of South Bend Central Catholic High School, and it was during his senior year that he met the love of his life, Lucille. When World War II began, John graduated early and enlisted to serve in the military. He was an anti-aircraft gunner in the 4th Armored Division of George Patton's 3rd Army. John's time in the military was filled with personal accomplishments, though you would have never heard of any of those accolades from him. He was awarded the European Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon, three Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, and Liberator Medals for his treks into Northern France, the Rhineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes. He loved his time in the military, and he loved his country.
After the war John went to Ferris State College in Big Rapids, MI on the G.I. Bill and became a pharmacist. On February 26 of 1949, he married the love of his life Lucille Brunette, and they settled in South Bend. Their marriage was a true union of two people who totally loved one another. They were married for 67 years until Lucille's passing on December 2, 2016. They were the original “power couple,” working side-by-side to ensure the survival of the pharmacy that they owned together. From 1959 to 1969, the former Wilsey Drugstore became Burkart Pharmacy. In 1969 they moved further south, and the former Hans-Bergman Pharmacy became Hans-Burkart Pharmacy. They operated that business together until 1992. They were an anchorof the South Side for 33 glorious years, serving the community and creating a family atmosphere for patrons and relatives alike. After closing their doors in March of 1992, John continued to serve as a pharmacist at Osco and K-Mart until retiring in 2007, at the age of 83.
John is survived by his four children, Jon and Becky Burkart (Heidrich) of Mishawaka, Judith Kinzie, Cynthia Reed, and Brian Burkart, all of South Bend. John and Lucille had seven
grandchildren, two of whom preceded him in death; Brian Kinzie and Nathan Reed. He is survived by five of his grandchildren; Manda (Kinzie) and Jeff Eichstedt, Tiffany Burkart, Justin Kinzie, John Burkart, and Jessica Burkart. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren, and will continue to be survived by the many generations to come, all of whom will forever be indebted to the sacrifices that John made for his family throughout his 94 years of life.
John's funeral service will be at 3 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN. Father Daryl Rybicki will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends my visit with the family from 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
