John M. “Jack” Sallee
March 24, 1931 - July 25, 2019
FORT WAYNE, IN - John M. “Jack” Sallee, 88, of Fort Wayne passed away on July 25, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1931, in Lowell, Indiana, a son of the late John Sallee and Neva (Iliff) Losievski. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked as a truck driver, driving for Montgomery Ward and Georgia Pacific. He was a member of American Legion Post 241 and the NRA. He enjoyed racing cars, woodworking, fishing, and his ham and CB radios where his handle was “Grocery Getter”. Surviving family includes his daughter, Pamela S. Sallee; sons, Michael J. Sallee and Joseph T. (Renee) Sallee; four grandchildren, Autumn, Ashlee, Ashley, and Todd; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon and Rex Van Sandt, and James Snyder. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Patricia (Orias) Sallee; and seven brothers. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation starting at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019