John N. Giannuzzi, Sr.



April 23, 1938 - April 28, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - John N. Giannuzzi, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Sanctuary at Holy Cross.



John was born in Mishawaka on April 23, 1938 to Antonia (Stanisci) and Raffaele Giannuzzi. He was preceded in death by his parents.



John was an avid sports fan who served his country proudly as a member of the United States Naval Reserve. John retired after nearly 40 years of employment with H.G. Christman Construction Company. He was a very proud Mishawaka Caveman Alumnus, not missing many games. He always kept up with all Notre Dame sports, whether it be on the tv, or in person. He proudly displayed the American and Italian flags in his yard. He loved to talk to everyone he knew. John couldn't walk into a mall, sporting event, park, or restaurant without someone coming up to him to say hello. He was a long time member of DeAmici's Club, where he served on the Council for a number of years. He played softball with Wagner Steele in his younger years, and participated in Bocce ball at Rose Park. It was important to him that his children were polite and respectful. We will always remember Nonno every time we see an American Flag, an Italian Horn, an ND shamrock, a cigar, or a Maroon and White “M”.



John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Suzanne (Sagi) Giannuzzi; and his devoted children, Gina Marchi (Michael), John N. Giannuzzi, Jr. (Cheryl), and Jeff Giannuzzi (Jessica). He was very proud of all of his grandchildren, Nick Marchi (fiance Maelee), Antonio Marchi (Jenny), Angelina Marchi, Elizabeth Defauw (Joe), Jessi Giannuzzi (fiance Cole), Jenni Giannuzzi, Ronnie Pierce, Tiffany Pierce, Dominic Giannuzzi, Vincenzo Giannuzzi, Halie Giannuzzi, and Luciano Giannuzzi. He loved his great-grandchildren, Breezy Brabham, Lizzie Light, Justin Teague, Jewels Defauw, Lizzie Pierce, Logan Pierce, Mariella Marchi, and Dylan Cunningham. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Boutiette (Darwin) of Hollywood, Florida; nephew, Damien Boutiette (Kayt); great-nephew, Dante; and a niece, Andraea Boutiette.



John was a proud Italian American. He always said he was “Made in Italy and born in America”.



As per John's wishes, there will be no formal visitation or services. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is handling the final arrangements.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Mishawaka Alumni Association, 1202 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, IN 46544.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary