John Nelson
Oct. 25, 1946 - Dec. 24, 2019
GRANGER, IN- John R. Nelson, 73, passed away December 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 25, 1946 in Searcy, AR to A.E., Jr. & Estell Caroline (Pratt) Nelson.
On July 15, 1972 he married Barbara Weigand; she preceded him in death on May 9, 2016.
Surviving are 1 son David (Jessica) Nelson; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey Cuellar, Camryn Nelson, Caroline Nelson; 2 siblings, Glenda (William) Jones and Tom (Sue) Nelson.
John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was an Electronic Technician for the Post Office for over 25 years until his retirement from the Jackson, Tennessee location. John was a Deacon at United Presbyterian Church in Cleburne, TX and a Free Mason for the majority of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with electronics, woodworking, turning wood pens and traveling.
Per his wishes there will be no formal services and cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the American Kidney Foundation.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019