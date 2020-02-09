|
|
John Newell
Sept. 21, 1933 - Feb. 3, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - John Newell, 86, passed away at home on Monday, February 3, 2020.
John was born on September 21, 1933 in Jasper, MS as the son of K.C. Newell and Annette (Clayton) Newell Wells. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Judge Newell.
On January 27, 2005 he married Ruth Brimmer. Surviving are his wife Ruth; daughter, Dorothy Cooper of Las Vegas, NV; stepdaughter, Christine Swope of Chicago, IL, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two nephews, Gerald and Maurice Newell; a niece, Debbie Newell and many special friends.
John worked for the Ohio Steel Mill in Youngstown, OH from 1952 to 1962. He then moved to Chicago, IL. He worked for the Cook County Sheriff Office for 26 years where he was a Bailiff. He also worked at General Parking in Chicago for 35 years. He retired in 1997 from both jobs. He loved fishing and a good game of poker.
Per John's request cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020