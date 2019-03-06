Home

June 6, 1930 - March 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - John N. Tucker, 88, of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary .net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
