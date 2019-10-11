|
|
John P. Danaher Jr
Jan. 21, 1940 - Oct. 9, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Former Mishawaka athletic director John Danaher Jr. went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. John was born on January 21, 1940 to Florence and John Danaher Sr. in Lafayette, Indiana. He was a 1958 graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School. John graduated from Purdue University in 1963 with a degree in education. He began his teaching career at Rensselaer Central High School in 1963, where he taught history and coached football, basketball, and track.
On July 31, 1965 John married Judith M. Ahlrich at St. Lawrence Church in Lafayette, Indiana. The two moved to Mishawaka shortly thereafter where he had taken a job as a teacher and coach at Mishawaka High School. John spent the next 37 years as a member of the staff at MHS as a teacher, coach, and the Athletic Director. From 1965 to 1975 he was a history, P.E., and drivers ed instructor. John also was an assistant football coach until 1974 and the head baseball coach from 1967 to 1979. In 1975 he became the Athletic Director, a position he held until his retirement in 2002. During his tenure as the AD he saw MHS Athletics grow from 9 Varsity programs to 20. MHS experienced 3 volleyball state championships, 2 wrestling state titles, and numerous conference championships. In 1986 he began the Mishawaka Athletic Hall of Fame. John was instrumental in the building of the west gym and pool area in 1988.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Florence. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith; son, John III (Judy); daughter, Janel (Dave) Weeks; grandchildren, Matthew (Hannah), Justin (Amy), Katie Danaher, and Kyle Sears; great-grandchildren, Cole, Lucas, and James Danaher; sisters, Marilyn Patton and Phyllis (Jim) Drury; sisters-in-law, Marje Reynolds (Ron) and Phyllis Fleming, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be on Sunday, October 13 at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019