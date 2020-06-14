John P. Lindley
John P. Lindley

Sept. 14, 1917 - June 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John P. Lindley, 102, of South Bend, IN died June 10 in South Bend. John was born September 14, 1917 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Ernest J. and Maude (Osborn) Lindley. He had been a resident of South Bend for over 70 years, coming from Culver, IN.

On August 30, 1946 he married Eloise Stinchcomb in Culver. He is preceded in death by his wife and his grandson, David Lindley. He is survived by a daughter, Christine of Phoenix, AZ and a son, Randy (Jill) of Mishawaka. He is survived by two grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Koski and Stacie (Ben) Young; and eight great-grandchildren.

John was a graduate of Culver High School and Indiana University. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Army service in Europe during WWII. He worked in the Accounting Department for Associates Corp. for 30 years, retiring in 1976.

After retirement, he continued to serve his church, St. Paul's Memorial United Methodist of which he was a long-time member. He was a past volunteer at South Bend Century Center, the American Cancer Society, and was a member of the Potawatomi Kiwanis Club.

Private graveside services will be held at Southlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home, River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
