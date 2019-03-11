John P. Norton



Jan. 8, 1932 - March 9, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - John Plesant Norton, age 87, of Dowagiac, formerly of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 in his residence in the peace and comfort of his family's presence.



He was born Johnnie Fischer January 8, 1932 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and became Johnnie Norton in 1936 through adoption by Mack and LoRena Norton. He grew up on the Norton family farm in Jefferson Township where he lived and farmed most of his life.



John was a navigator in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958 attaining the rank of Captain. He married Barbara Amelia Zelmer June 8, 1957 in Buchanan, Michigan. After his military service John was employed by Lowe's, Inc. of Cassopolis. After serving in several capacities and gaining valuable business experience, he and Lowe's plant manager Clarence McKee purchased the Tamms Silica Company in Tamms, Illinois. They operated it until 1984, producing a product used as a pigment additive in paints. John returned to farming where he also found time to serve his community on the Cass County Fair Board, the Cass County Community Fund, the Jefferson Township Zoning Board, and the Reames and Norton Cemetery Association. His favorite recreational pastime was bowling. He attended Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Cassopolis.



John would like to be remembered as a person who sought perfection in whatever endeavor he undertook. His desire was to instill in the lives he may have touched to leave this world a little better than he found it.



John will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of over sixty-one years, Barbara Norton of Dowagiac; one daughter, Susan Norton of Lansing; one son, David (Cyndi) Norton of East Prairie, Missouri; one granddaughter, Stephanie Norton of Casselberry, Florida; two grandsons, Michael Norton of Casselberry, Florida and Ian Jarrett of Hartland, Michigan; four nieces, Kathy Ruple, Patricia Dresser, Vicki O'Leakas, and Nancy Sheteron; and three nephews, John P. Norton, Bradley Walker, and Gary Norton.



John was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Thelma Jane Awgaitis; and one brother, Richard Norton.



Family and friends will gather Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Paul Doellinger officiating.



Mr. Norton will be laid to rest in Reames and Norton Cemetery in Cassopolis.



The family prefers contributions be made in John's memory to Cass County Fair Association, Post Office Box 56, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019