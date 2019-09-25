|
John P. Panyon
June 03, 1946 - Sept. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - John P. Panyon, 73, passed away at his residence in South Bend during the very early hours of Monday, September 23, 2019. John was born on June 3, 1946 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Peter Sr. and Margaret Panyon.
John was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, Maryland and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. John worked in communications at Verizon and helped launched the first communication satellite. On April 18, 2007, John was united in marriage to Linda Panyon, who survives. After spending time in California, John and Linda moved to Indiana in 2012.
John was an avid, life-long biker and bike enthusiast. He was mechanically inclined and loved riding his motorcycle with his dog, Maxi Moon, in the side car. John was also a furious chess player and solved at least one crossword puzzle a day. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother husband and friend who was loved by all. John will be greatly missed.
In addition to his loving wife, John is survived by his daughter, April Butler of South Bend; grandson Carl Shaw; granddaughter Shi'Kayla A. Ellis; brother Peter Paul (Yvonne “Bonnie”) Panyon, Jr. of Owings, Maryland and sister Mary Christine Panyon of Easton, Maryland; niece and nephew Rani and Noah Ewing, both of Easton, Maryland; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held. The family may gather at a later date to celebrate John's life. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019