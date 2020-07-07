1/1
John Pagin
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pagin

Dec. 16, 1923 - July 5, 2020

HOWE, IN - John Amborn Pagin, 96, of Howe, IN died July 5, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, IN. Mr. Pagin was born on December 16, 1923, in South Bend, IN to John B. and Louise (Amborn) Pagin; they preceded him in death. Mr. Pagin attended the University of Iowa until he left college to serve as a sergeant with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theatre in World War II from 1943-1946. In 1946, he returned to his studies at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. In 1950, John was recalled by the U.S. Army into the Korean Conflict and served as Second Lieutenant until 1952. Following his service, he again returned to the University of Iowa where he earned his Masters of Sociology in 1954. On July 4, 1954, in Keokuk, IA he married Virginia R. McGinness; Mrs. Pagin preceded him in death. In the fall of 1955, John came to Howe Military School as a Master of History in the upper school. In his 43 years at Howe Military, he served as the debate coach, Old Guard advisor, Director of the Boars Head Pageant, Senior Class advisor, and Head of the History Department. John was a member of the Lima Presbyterian Church, and Delta Tau Delta Fraternity; he was a Mason and a Shriner. Surviving is a daughter, Ruth Ann (Daniel) Hersey of Zionsville, IN; and a granddaughter, Ann R. (Samuel) Voelker of Zionsville, IN. A Memorial service will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN. Rev. David Hughes will officiate. A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday from 12 pm until the service time at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place privately at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, IN. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a facemask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services. Because John would always say, “Cats welcome, people tolerated”, the family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 95, Howe, IN 46746. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 7, 2020
Tough as nails and one of the best teachers I ever had! Mr. Pagin (John) did not teach subjects - he taught life and prepared generations of students for that reality. Sometimes loud, but always with a motive. The picture was taken May 5, 2019 - marking the end of an era at Howe. May he Rest in Peace!
Tim Gasho
Student
July 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Frank Wade
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved