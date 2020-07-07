John Pagin
Dec. 16, 1923 - July 5, 2020
HOWE, IN - John Amborn Pagin, 96, of Howe, IN died July 5, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, IN. Mr. Pagin was born on December 16, 1923, in South Bend, IN to John B. and Louise (Amborn) Pagin; they preceded him in death. Mr. Pagin attended the University of Iowa until he left college to serve as a sergeant with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theatre in World War II from 1943-1946. In 1946, he returned to his studies at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. In 1950, John was recalled by the U.S. Army into the Korean Conflict and served as Second Lieutenant until 1952. Following his service, he again returned to the University of Iowa where he earned his Masters of Sociology in 1954. On July 4, 1954, in Keokuk, IA he married Virginia R. McGinness; Mrs. Pagin preceded him in death. In the fall of 1955, John came to Howe Military School as a Master of History in the upper school. In his 43 years at Howe Military, he served as the debate coach, Old Guard advisor, Director of the Boars Head Pageant, Senior Class advisor, and Head of the History Department. John was a member of the Lima Presbyterian Church, and Delta Tau Delta Fraternity; he was a Mason and a Shriner. Surviving is a daughter, Ruth Ann (Daniel) Hersey of Zionsville, IN; and a granddaughter, Ann R. (Samuel) Voelker of Zionsville, IN. A Memorial service will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN. Rev. David Hughes will officiate. A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday from 12 pm until the service time at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place privately at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, IN. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a facemask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services. Because John would always say, “Cats welcome, people tolerated”, the family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 95, Howe, IN 46746. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
