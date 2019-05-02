|
|
John Phillip Weston
Jan. 1, 1961 - April 24, 2019
NILES, MI - John Phillip Weston, 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday. John was born January 1, 1961. John is survived by his wife, Vicky (Leighty) Weston, of 35 wonderful years; his mother, Sarah Weston; his sister, Jill Fritzler; and many loving nieces and nephews. His father, Moyne Weston, preceded him in death. John and Vicky enjoyed camping, traveling, and just driving around with no particular place to go. There will be no services for John at this time. Please send private condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2019