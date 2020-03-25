|
|
John Prichard
Mar. 22, 2020 - Mar. 22, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Baby John Prichard was born still & silent to his grieving parents, Joseph & Caley Prichard, at IU Hospital, Bloomington. Paternal grandparents are Charles & June Prichard of Granger, IN. Maternal grandparents are William & Ann Carpenter of Edwardsburg, MI. Joseph's siblings are Emily Prichard, & Abigail & Vincent Campiti of Indianapolis. Caley's siblings are Mary, Rebecca, Theresa, & Peter Carpenter of Edwardsburg, MI. Our little angel must have been so special that the Lord could not do without him. John is peacefully in the arms of God. We all look forward to meeting him one day.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020