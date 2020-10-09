John R. Finks Jr.



April 26, 1933 - July 13, 2020



GRANGER, IN - John R. Finks Jr. passed away on July 13, 2020 at his Granger home surrounded by family. He was the Owner/Operator of AMM Equipco until he closed it in 2005. John continued to work in the hardware department of Lowe's until February 2020. John grew up in Ostrander, Ohio where he helped work the family farm. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Nancy A. Benton on October 13, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive E. and John Finks Sr.; and his wife of 60 years, Nancy Finks. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Finks of Granger, IN, Elizabeth Benton of Elkhart, IN, and Christine (Dan) Donovan of Granger, IN; grandchildren, Megan Donovan, Jim Donovan, and Jonny Massie; his six siblings, JoAnne Graham, Sherry Harvey, Onda McIntire, Larry, Calvin, and Wray Finks, and 17 nieces and nephews. John loved golf and college sports. He was an avid Ohio State football and basketball fan. John is most remembered for his unwavering faith and strong work ethic. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Elkhart. A private memorial is planned.





