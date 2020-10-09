1/
John R. Finks Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Finks Jr.

April 26, 1933 - July 13, 2020

GRANGER, IN - John R. Finks Jr. passed away on July 13, 2020 at his Granger home surrounded by family. He was the Owner/Operator of AMM Equipco until he closed it in 2005. John continued to work in the hardware department of Lowe's until February 2020. John grew up in Ostrander, Ohio where he helped work the family farm. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Nancy A. Benton on October 13, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive E. and John Finks Sr.; and his wife of 60 years, Nancy Finks. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Finks of Granger, IN, Elizabeth Benton of Elkhart, IN, and Christine (Dan) Donovan of Granger, IN; grandchildren, Megan Donovan, Jim Donovan, and Jonny Massie; his six siblings, JoAnne Graham, Sherry Harvey, Onda McIntire, Larry, Calvin, and Wray Finks, and 17 nieces and nephews. John loved golf and college sports. He was an avid Ohio State football and basketball fan. John is most remembered for his unwavering faith and strong work ethic. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Elkhart. A private memorial is planned.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved