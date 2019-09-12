|
|
John R. Hess
Nov. 30, 1925 - Sept. 10, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - John R. Hess, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
John was born on November 30, 1925 in Mishawaka to Glenn and Edna (Kimbel) Hess. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Phillip C. Hess; and a sister, Mary E. Hess.
On April 2, 1949, he married the love of his life, Mary Alice Moore; she preceded him in death on November 26, 2016.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Susan (Melvin) Wood of Granger and Candice Anne (Craig) Salyer of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Sean Christopher (Alison) Wood of Granger, Dane Zachary (Leet) Wood of Washington, DC, Katherine Salyer of Mishawaka, Laura Salyer of Mishawaka, and Amanda (Pieter) Naragon of North Manchester, IN; and 9 great-grandchildren.
John graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1943 and Indiana University in 1949. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during WWII and the Korean War. John was Manager of Manufacturing Engineering for 39 years at RACO, retiring in 1988. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Rotary Club of South Bend.
A Memorial Service for John will be on Friday, September 13 at 3:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior in First United Methodist Church, 201 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka or to Meals on Wheels, REAL Services, Inc., 121 Garst, South Bend, IN 46601.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019