John Reese



June 16, 1949 - May 7, 2020



MIDDLEBURY, IN - John Michael Reese, 70, of Middlebury, died at 6:50 pm on Thurs., May 7 at his residence. He is survived by wife, Donna (Bergman) Reese and children, John “Tex” (Tina) Reese II & Vanessa (Jeff) Niewiadomski. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Center for Hospice Care-Mishawaka Campus or Jost Van Dyke Primary School in the BVI. Please send all donations to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, IN 46540. Arrangements: Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store