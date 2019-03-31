John Robert Hoffman



Nov. 25, 1968 - March 17, 2019



ELKHART, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of John Robert Hoffman announces his passing on March 17, 2019 after a brief hospitalization.



John was born in Elkhart, Indiana but called the Pacific Northwest his home. He was a Glazier by trade and a University of Washington Huskies football fanatic. John enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially teaching his daughters how to pan for gold. He was happiest at the foot of a mountain sifting dirt searching for flecks of gold. These are the memories his daughters will hold dear to their hearts.



John will be forever remembered by his three daughters, Hannah E. Connor, Julia M. Halsey, and Meagan L. Hoffman; his two granddaughters, Eva K. Halsey and Alana J. Curry; his brother, James B. Hoffman; and his nephew, Christopher J. Hoffman.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Hoffman, his mother, Judith L. Hoffman (Booker), and his brother, Timothy A. Hoffman.



Private family services for a time of remembrance will be held at Mt. Rainier in early summer when the mountain snows start to melt.



Please send condolences to Tuell-McKee Funeral Home at tuellmckee.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary