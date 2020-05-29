John S. Gleva Sr.
1951 - 2020
John S. Gleva Sr.

June 24, 1951 - May 26, 2020

NILES, MI - John S. Gleva Sr., 68, of Niles passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born on June 24, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana to Edward and June (Parrish) Gleva.

On August 24, 1974, he wed Judy Whitfield; to that union three children were born.

John enlisted into the United State Marine Corps and proudly served his county for several years. John was very creative; he enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, among other crafts. He looked forward to being a vender at many of the local craft shows, where he never met a stranger and loved to interact with everyone. In his free time he could be found fishing, or trying his luck with lottery tickets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and June Gleva.

John is survived by his loving wife, Judy Gleva of Niles; children, John (Kristin) Gleva Jr. of South Bend, Dawn (John) Baughman of Mishawaka, and Kate Gleva of South Bend; two grandchildren, Kaylee Gleva and John Gleva III; and siblings, Frank Gleva of Mishawaka, Russ (Caron) Gleva of Mishawaka, and Debbie Blair of West Lafayette.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to any local Hospice organization of your choosing.

Memories and photos may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
