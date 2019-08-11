Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christian Center Church
530 E. Ireland Rd.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Christian Center Church
530 E. Ireland Rd.
South Bend, IN
View Map
John S. "Steve" Hupp


1934 - 2019
John S. "Steve" Hupp Obituary
John S. “Steve” Hupp

June 26, 1934 - August 6, 2019

ELKHART, IN - John S. “Steve” Hupp, 85, of Elkhart, was released from his earthly duty to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born in LaPorte, IN on June 26, 1934 to the late George Theodore and Ninette (Huffman) Hupp.

He is survived by his loving wife, Terri (Jean) Hupp; daughter, Sally (Matt) Dillman; sons, John (Hillary Dodson) Hupp Jr., Andrew J. (Lily) Hupp, Kevin (Ann) Hupp, and Justin Bloxson; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Sean, Drew, Gage, Abigail, Max, Sadie, Owen, and Jacob; niece, Ninette Hupp; and three sisters-in-law, Susan (Jerry) Rowe, Cindy (Marc) Miller, and Kathy Waugh. He was preceded by his brother, George “Ted” Hupp.

In accordance with Steve's wishes, cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Christian Center Church, 530 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614. A Memorial Service will take place at the church with Pastor Mark Lantz to officiate on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with an hour of visitation prior. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow services at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart with Pastor Lester Sumrall officiating. Donations may go to the family directly.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
