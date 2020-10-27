1/1
John S. Pedace Sr.
1926 - 2020
John S. Pedace, Sr.

April 20, 1926 - Oct. 20, 2020

LACROSSE, WI - John S. Pedace, Sr. of La Crosse, WI and formerly of South Bend, passed away at Hillview Health Care Center on October 20, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born on April 20, 1926, in Norwich, Connecticut, to Bruno Pedace and Vita (La Russa) Pedace.

John was a dedicated family man who leaves behind Estelle, his wife of 69 years, and three children, Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, KY, John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse, Wisconsin, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse on Saturday, October 31 at 10:30 A.M. The Mass can be seen live-streamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org, beginning with a eulogy at 10:25 a.m. Interment of John's ashes will take place at Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse following the Mass. Memorials may be sent to the Mary, Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund in his memory. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 782-1252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
My late husband played golf with John. We both agreed that John was a kind person and a gentleman.
Linda Sherwood
October 26, 2020
John entrusted me to drive the red Cadillac from LaCrosse to Naples so he and Estelle could fly. He handed me a credit card and told me to take as much time as I wanted, invite a friend, and we would meet up in Naples. While traveling through Kentucky the brakes failed. John located a repair shop and we were back on the road in 8 hours. We were then flown back to LaCrosse after he took us all over sight seeing. The flight was overbooked and we were booted. The announcement came over the intercom for John and Estelle (Pa-dachee) to please approach the desk. I pretended to be Estelle and said John had stepped away. I was handed 2 vouchers for free flights. I tried to give those vouchers to John and he insisted we keep them and enjoy another trip. Thats the kind of man he was. John will be missed.
Jackie Anderson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Estelle, Bill, Diane and Families, I'm so very sorry for your loss. John and Estelle have always been so kind to me and the Wilson family. Even when I hadn't seen them in years they always knew me and had kind words.Peace to you all.
Becki (Wilson) Staples
October 25, 2020
Though I have not seen John or Estelle for some time, I have fond memories of the kindness and warmth they always offered me. The world has truly lost a wonderful man of integrity and generosity. I am sorry for your loss. Estelle and family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Wissing
October 25, 2020
Go Irish
October 25, 2020
I love you Grandpa. Thank you for your patience and wisdom.
Anna Pedace
Grandchild
October 25, 2020
While I have not seen John in quite some time, I have fond memories of him and Estelle.
Tom Ferris
October 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss John and I shared many fun dinners with John and Estelle.
Hazel Desmond
October 25, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. Kathy and Greg
Kathy Garvalia Curti
October 25, 2020
John and Terri-So sorry to hear about your loss, my prayers are with you and your family-God Bless!
Carolyn R. Muchow
October 25, 2020
Dear Estelle and family, I have such fond memories of you and John and your family's support of the La Crosse/Family Playhouse. On behalf of the Playhouse, I send love and sympathy. Deb Morse Barth
Deb Morse Barth
Acquaintance
October 25, 2020
Your family is in my heart and in my prayers.
Kathy Trussoni
October 25, 2020
John hired me into the Sales dept. for G. Heileman. He was my mentor, a friend, and a impressive man who I always respected. He was the force that drove the Sales dept. My sincere sympathy goes out to the family and his wife Estelle.
Howie Sorenson
