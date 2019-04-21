John S. Schymanski



August 2, 1921 - April 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John S. Schymanski, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility.



John was born August 2, 1921 in South Bend, to the late John and Mary (Fisher) Schymanski. On August 28, 1943 John married Irene (Zagrzejewski) Schymanski. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2012. John was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Schymanski; and a sister, Marie Dhoore. Survivors of John include his daughter, Judith (Charles) Hofer and son, John J. (Deborah) Schymanski; and grandchildren, Rebecca (Sean) VanDyke & Jaclyn Schymanski.



John honorably served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Torrington Corporation in 1983. John was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and also a member of the St. Joe Club where he enjoyed playing Euchre every Tuesday.



Visitation will be 9:00am - 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation "JDRF", 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or online at www.jdrf.org.