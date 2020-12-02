1/1
John (Tony) Sanders
1953 - 2020
John “Tony” Sanders

Nov. 12, 1953 - Nov. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John Anthony Sanders, affectionately known as Tony, 67, of South Bend, IN passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in his home. He was born on November 12, 1953 in South Bend to the late Joseph Anderson Sanders and the late Henrietta Z. (Gulley) Sanders.

Tony grew up on “The Lake” of South Bend and completed grades K-8 at Benjamin Harrison School and grades 9-12 at Washington High School. At Washington he was a scholar and track star; he graduated in 1972. Tony received a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Economics & Statistics from Indiana State University in 1976. Tony went on to enlist in the U.S. Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1986. He served his country proudly and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and a Driver's Badge; He was an expert M-16 Marksman and a member of the USAR Control Group.

Tony was the former owner of Sanco Distributing, Inc., located on Olive Street. He was an outgoing person who was fun to be around. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Tony leaves to cherish his memory a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Heather Byrd; a granddaughter, Sonya-Marie Byrd, all of Orlando, FL; and two sisters, Brenda J. Sanders-Smith of South Bend and Judith A. Williams of Niles, MI. There will be an 11:00 a.m. visitation followed by the 12:00 Funeral in Cobb Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 4. Detailed obituary on funeral home's website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
