John “Po” Sobieski



April 23, 1957 - May 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John “Po” Allen Sobieski, 62, residing in South Bend passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. John was born April 23, 1957 in South Bend to the late John A. Sobieski and Katherine E. (Weldy) Karbowski and has been a lifelong resident of the area.



John served honorably in the United Stated Army. He worked as a crane operator at a local scrap yard and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame fan.



On February 14, 2006 in South Bend, John married Cathy Lambert who survives. Also surviving are his parents; two daughters, Mindy Sobieski and Anna Sobieski both of South Bend; stepdaughter, Mandi (Alan) Foust of Mishawaka; two sons, Ryan Sobieski of North Liberty and Matthew Sobieski of South Bend; three stepsons, Stephen (Tammi) Roberts of South Bend, Michael Roberts of South Bend, and David (Jenny) Roberts of Mishawaka, three grandchildren, twelve step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy (Mike) Stoutenour of Elkhart and Sharon (Russ) Hilbert of Walkerton. John is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis L. Smith.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Per the family's wishes, there will not be a funeral service.



Memorial contributions may be given to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary