McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
John T. Bycraft III

John T. Bycraft III Obituary
John T. Bycraft, III

March 25, 1936 - April 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Local businessman, John T. Bycraft, III, passed away Thursday evening, April 4. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 2:00pm next Saturday, April 13 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew, 1701 Miami St., South Bend. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7pm at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, Granger; enter the parking lot off of Cherry Road. To send your private condolences to the family and for updated funeral and more obituary information log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019
