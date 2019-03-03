Home

John T. Laws Obituary
John T. Laws

Mar. 3, 1933 - Feb. 28, 2019

UNION, MI - John T. Laws, age 85, of Union, died February 28, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.

Family & friends will gather Sat., March 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway St., Cassopolis. The family requests casual attire.

John will be laid to rest at Five Points Cemetery, Porter Township, next to his wife Alice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
