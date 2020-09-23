1/1
John T. Marshall
John T. Marshall

Jan. 8, 1939 - Sept. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John T. Marshall, 81, died suddenly in his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

John was born on January 8, 1939 in Malden, MA to Robert and Esther (Zehner) Marshall. He retired from the United States Marine Corps as a Colonel after 30 years of service, earning, among other honors, a Bronze Star in Vietnam. John then worked as facilities engineer, first for St. Mary's College and then the Juvenile Justice Center. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Cathedral for 30 years, a member of the Military Officers Association (MOA), and enjoyed woodworking, reading, and helping all animals.

On November 10, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii he married the former Captain Sheila McGuire. She survives along with a daughter, Katherine (Sean) Marshall of Indianapolis, a son, Michael (Meredith) Marshall of Cincinnati, and six grandchildren: Alexander, Knight, Connor, Genevieve, Collin, and Charlotte. John was preceded in death by a daughter, Brigid Mary Marshall and a brother, Robert Marshall Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am Thursday, September 24, 2020 in St. Matthew Cathedral. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the D.A.V. or the Semper Fi Fund.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
