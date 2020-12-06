John W. Adams



Nov. 4, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI - John Wilbur Adams, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 30, 2020 at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living after an illness. He was born Nov. 4, 1933 in Covington, IN, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Hutson) Adams and moved to the Michiana area in 1952. He worked as a crane operator at Rockwell, then for the RV industry, and finally was a custodian for the Elkhart Public Schools.



John was married February 14, 1953 in Edwardsburg to Sally Ann Ort, and she passed July 25, 2011. Surviving are their twin daughters, Connie (David) Worthington of Elkhart and Bonnie (Elmer) Schacks of Edwardsburg. There is one grandson, John Worthington of South Bend, a sister, Laura Ann Killian of Lafayette, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family who preceded him in passing are his parents, his beloved wife, Sally Ann, a son, John Henry Adams; brothers, Jack, Jim, and Henry; and his sisters, Mary and Janet Kay.



The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Heritage Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care.



Cremation has taken place and he will have an inurnment in Adamsville Cemetery next to his loving wife, Sally Ann. Memorial donations may be directed to the Edwardsburg Food Pantry, 24832 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





