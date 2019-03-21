John W. Boyer



Sept. 11, 1941 - March 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John W. Boyer, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 following an illness. He was born on September 11, 1941 to the late John Wesley and Miriam (Harbaugh) Boyer. Born and raised in South Bend, he was always enthusiastic about his high school years 1955-1959. He appropriately received the Central Spirit Award many years later. While a senior at DePauw University, he met his future wife, Lois D., whom he married in 1964. Following graduation, he was employed by the South Bend Supply Company, becoming their treasurer and comptroller.



In 1981, he and his wife opened The Mole Hole gift shop which they operated continuously for thirty-seven plus years, until its recent closing. His favorite activity at the store was talking with customers, many of whom became good friends. John was a wealth of knowledge about South Bend and its history.



John is survived by his wife, Lois and two sons, J. Wayne (Beth) Boyer of Portland, OR and Daniel F. (Sarah) Boyer of South Bend, IN, along with two grandsons, Nick and Kyle of Eugene, OR.



There will be no visitation. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary