John W. Dohse



July 25, 1944 - April 13, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - John William Dohse of 74 years quietly passed on at his home in Edwardsburg, MI, surrounded by his family and loved ones, after a brief illness. John was born on July 25, 1944 to Lyle and Evelyn (Perry) Dohse, also of Edwardsburg.



John has resided in the Edwardsburg area for the majority of his life and proudly serviced in the United States Navy for over 20 years.



John is survived by his daughter, Bridget L. DeJohn of Edwardsburg, son Lonny (Melissa) Dohse of Osceola, grandson Nicholas (Amber) Sheppard, and great-granddaughter Olivia. Also surviving are John's sisters, Alice Rienks of Niles, MI and Dee Scott of Anchorage, AK, brother Buzz (Beki) Dohse of Cassopolis, MI, and a host of nieces and nephews. John was preceded in passing by both of his parents and a son, Wade William Dohse.



Family and friends may gather on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg, MI. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Mayhew Funeral Home, where all may gather an hour prior to the service. Officiating is Pastor Dan Thomas, Pastor of the Community Baptist Church, Edwardsburg.



Interment will follow the service at the Edwardsburg Cemetery where the United States Navy Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085, in honor of John.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019