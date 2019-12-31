|
|
John W. Forslund
April 29, 1937 - Dec. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - John William Forslund, 82 years old, passed away at 11:28 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. John was born on April 29, 1937 in South Bend to the late John R. and Hertha (Theede) Forslund. He has remained a lifelong resident. John was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian “Pat” Forslund and his stepson, Larry Vanett.
John is survived by his three sons, John (Candace) Forslund of Mishawaka, Jay (Christine) Forslund of Mishawaka, and Jerry Forslund of South Bend; their mother, Joan Forslund of South Bend; stepdaughter, Debra Vanett of Portland, OR; nine grandchildren, Shane (Caitie), Evan, Eric, Ian (Haley), Seth, Leah, Spencer, Laci (La-Quan), and Josi; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Dolores (John) Miller of South Bend.
John retired from the South Bend Police Department in 1988 after 20 years. After retirement, he worked as a security officer at Indiana University at South Bend. John was awarded South Bend Police Officer of the Year in 1973 and also in 1973 was awarded the Mayor's Medal for Heroism. John also served as Detective Sergeant. He was a member of F.O.P #36, Plymouth Moose Lodge #741, and American Legion Post 303. John was a member of the Viking Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. John proudly served his country with the United States Army being stationed in Okinawa, Japan and was Honorably Discharged with the rank SP4-E4.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. The Funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Pastor Jeff Zell will officiate. Military services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John W. Forslund may be donated to F.O.P. #36, 25327 State Road 23, South Bend, IN 46614 or to the . Online condolences may be offered to the Forslund family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020