John W. Martz



Jan. 3, 1936 - April 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John W. Martz, 83, of South Bend, Indiana passed away in his residence.



John was born on January 3, 1936 in Decatur, Michigan to Vern and Gail (Glidden) Martz. He served our country in the Navy on the U.S.S. Abbot Destroyer from 1954-1958. Living most of his life in South Bend, John worked as a truck driver for 31 years, retiring in 1999. He worked for Rudys, Dowagiac, Michigan; Cartage Trucking, C & E Trucking, Murphy, Preston and Steel Warehouse, all of South Bend, Indiana.



He is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Todd Weakley) Garrett of Berrien Springs, Michigan and Jonna (Rick) Zahm of Columbia City, Indiana; five grandchildren and three great-grandsons; one sister, Roberta Griffith of El Cajon, California; and two brothers, Jim Martz of Simi Valley, California and Ron Martz of Wake Forest, North Carolina. John was preceded in death by his parents; one great-granddaughter, Sasha Garrett; one sister, Elizabeth Huber; and three brothers, Marvin Martz, Larry Martz, and Virgil Martz.



There are no services planned and cremation will be held at Southlawn Cremation Services, South Bend, Indiana. Arrangements are entrusted to Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana.



