John W. Reed
Nov. 27, 1939 - Jan. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - John William Reed went home on January 13, 2020 to be with the Lord. His life was a testimony to others.
John was born to William and Viola Lucille Reed on November 27, 1939 in Knox, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, James Michael Reed, and a brother, Roger Reed. John is survived by his brother, Daryl (Janet) Reed, a sister, Patricia (Steve) Leto, a son, John (Tami) Reed Jr., a daughter, Laura (Peter) Jeffery, a stepson, Timothy Humphries, and a stepdaughter, Bethany Humphries, along with seven beautiful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John was married many years to Suzanne Kopcsa Reed and they had a wonderful family together. They leave many memories of their life together. After Suzanne went home to heaven, John met and married Patsy Humphries Reed who survives, and they continued to build a blended family together. John attended Riley High School in South Bend and graduated from Endtime University. He was a member of New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene in South Bend. He liked to work alongside everyone there on projects and had wonderful fellowship. John had many hobbies. He went on fishing trips with friends and his brother-in-law, Steve. He liked to get pictures of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in emails and on his phone. He also liked to watch movies. John served in the United States Army in the Signal Corps and was severely injured in a tornado while on night maneuvers. He was a technician for 28 years at the local Army Reserve. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Ave., South Bend, IN 46613. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am until services Thursday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, 19688 Kern Road, South Bend, IN 46614. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020