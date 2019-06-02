John W. Ricker



May 30, 1970 - May 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - John W. Ricker, 49, of South Bend, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.



John was born May 30, 1970 in Mishawaka, Indiana, to William W. and Joyce A. (O'Neil) Ricker.



He graduated from Penn High School in 1988. He then went on to serve in the United States Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1992.



On July 21, 2006, surrounded by family and friends , John married Roslyn Miller. Together, John and Roz created a beautiful life that included many festive dinners and celebrations with their close friends. “Rocker'” as many of John's friends called him, looked forward to Fall because that meant Notre Dame football season. As a long-suffering Chicago Cubs fan, John always remembered his oldest daughter's birthday as it often falls on Cubs Home Opening Day in April. One of the best days ever for John was the Cubs World Series win on November 2, 2016.



John was an enthusiastic big kid who enjoyed Star Wars, flying drones, Marvel & DC Comics movies, Game of Thrones, photography, and technological gadgets of all kinds. He was a grill master, connoisseur of craft beer, spoiler of children, and ensured holidays were celebrated to the fullest.



John was absolutely adored by his daughters, Zoe and Ava. He loved being their dad and delighted in making them laugh and teased them mercilessly with love. John would often quiz his family about obscure music from the 1970's through the 1990's knowing that only he had the correct answers.



John started singing from the moment he woke up each morning and would continue signing at every opportunity whether it was called for or not.



John worked for Maverick Packaging in Elkhart for the last nine years where he was a Process Development Engineer. John was an integral part of the Maverick company. He was well known as a problem solver and programming genius.



Surviving is his loving wife, Roslyn of South Bend; two daughters, Zoe Kathryn and Ava Grace Ricker both at home; his father and stepmother, William W. and Donna Ricker of Mishawaka; siblings, Joseph A. (Alison) Ricker of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Walter (Brenda) VanDusen of Mishawaka, and Deborah (Mark) Estes of Rochester, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce A.Ricker.



Visitation for John will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend.



A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Kern Road Mennonite Church, 18211 Kern Road, South Bend, with Pastors Janice & David Sutter officiating.



Memorial contributions may be directed to an education fund for Zoe and Ava Ricker, c/o Community Wide Federal Credit Union, 405 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.



Memorial contributions may be directed to an education fund for Zoe and Ava Ricker, c/o Community Wide Federal Credit Union, 405 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.