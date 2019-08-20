|
|
John W. Vogt Sr.
March 3, 1928 - August 17, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - John W. Vogt Sr., 91, of Mishawaka, IN passed away at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in his residence. John was born on March 3, 1928 in Charlottesville, VA and raised in a caring home by Bob and Ida Vogt. On August 1, 1948 John married Thelma Blackburn. Thelma preceded John in death on October 16, 2018. John is survived by a son, John (Arlene) Vogt Jr. of Granger, IN; two granddaughters, Jennifer Boggess of Dunedin, FL and Nicole (Todd) Zimpleman of Niles, MI; and three great-grandsons, Jacob Boggess of Dunedin, FL, Tyson Zimpleman and Taurin Zimpleman both of Niles, MI. John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hume Vogt and Cecil Vogt; and two sisters, Lillian Ranson and Bonnie Green.
John attended Shady Spring High School and served in the U.S. Army, being Honorably Discharged on November 13, 1946. John was always helping others, loved the outdoors and gardening flowers, and he loved music. John was employed at Rockwell Bumper plant for 11 years and he retired from RACO in 1991 after 21 years of service. Private graveside services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN with V.F.W. Post #360 conducting Military Rites. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019