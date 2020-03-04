Home

McGann Hay, Forest G. Hay Chapel
435 S. Ironwood Dr.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Kim's home
2022 E. LaSalle Ave.
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
John William Birtwhistle


1929 - 2020
John William

Birtwhistle

August 7, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - John William Birtwhistle passed away peacefully in his home of 45 years in South Bend, at the age of 90. John was born in Pierceton, Indiana on August 7, 1929 to the late Glenn and Mildred (Elliott) Birtwhistle.

After serving his country in the Korean War, John married Barbara Deck only 2 weeks after meeting her on a blind date. He always said he just knew she was the one. They were married for 62 years. Barbara preceded him in death along with their son, Jeffrey.

John is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly (Ron) Potter and Karri Birtwhistle; and grandchildren, Kalie Amber, Monica (James) Montague, Amanda Conard, Jeffrey D. Birtwhistle, and Veronica Vegh.

He was a loving man with a huge heart who found joy in his family, daily walks, gardening, and boat rides. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, will be held at Kim's home, 2022 E. LaSalle Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545, on Saturday, March 7 from 1-4 p.m., with honors taking place at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help offset expenses.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
