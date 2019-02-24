John William Greer, Sr.



August 27, 1944 - Feb. 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. John William Greer, Sr., 74, of Dundee Street, South Bend, IN, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN.



John was born August 27, 1944 in Mellwood, Arkansas to Andy and Ella (Foster) Greer both of whom preceded him in death along with a daughter, Celestine “Stacy” Greer; a brother, Pastor Andy J.J. Greer; and a grandson, Lorenzo W. Greer. Coming from Helena, Arkansas, he moved to South Bend, IN in 1962. He united in holy matrimony to Gloria Smith on June 15, 1982 in South Bend, IN.



John worked as a self-employed Plumber.



Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gloria Greer; three sons, John W. (Andrea) Greer, Jr. and Michael Greer all of South Bend, IN, and Roy Anthony (Emily) Greer of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, three sisters, Addie Greer Marshall of Lemoore, CA, Daisy Greer Marshall of Carson, CA, and Thelma Greer Woodley of Toledo, OH; four brothers, Andy Greer of West Memphis, AR, Joe Greer of Helena, AR, and Morace and Horace Greer of Toledo, OH, along with other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at True Way Church of All Mighty GOD, 2136 Woodford Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Viewing will take place at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with burial following at Highland Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences to the family at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary