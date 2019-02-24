Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
True Way Church of Almighty God
2136 Woodford Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
True Way Church of Almighty God
2136 Woodford Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Greer Sr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John William Greer Sr. Obituary
John William Greer, Sr.

August 27, 1944 - Feb. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. John William Greer, Sr., 74, of Dundee Street, South Bend, IN, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN.

John was born August 27, 1944 in Mellwood, Arkansas to Andy and Ella (Foster) Greer both of whom preceded him in death along with a daughter, Celestine “Stacy” Greer; a brother, Pastor Andy J.J. Greer; and a grandson, Lorenzo W. Greer. Coming from Helena, Arkansas, he moved to South Bend, IN in 1962. He united in holy matrimony to Gloria Smith on June 15, 1982 in South Bend, IN.

John worked as a self-employed Plumber.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gloria Greer; three sons, John W. (Andrea) Greer, Jr. and Michael Greer all of South Bend, IN, and Roy Anthony (Emily) Greer of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, three sisters, Addie Greer Marshall of Lemoore, CA, Daisy Greer Marshall of Carson, CA, and Thelma Greer Woodley of Toledo, OH; four brothers, Andy Greer of West Memphis, AR, Joe Greer of Helena, AR, and Morace and Horace Greer of Toledo, OH, along with other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at True Way Church of All Mighty GOD, 2136 Woodford Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Viewing will take place at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with burial following at Highland Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences to the family at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now