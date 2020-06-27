John William Wensits
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John William Wensits

Sept. 17. 1940 - June 21, 2020

BEAVERCREEK, OH - John William Wensits, 79, of Beavercreek passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John (Melva) Wensits. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanne Wensits; his children, Jack Wensits and Lori Eskridge; brothers, James (Carol Schaal) Wensits, David (Barbara) Wensits, and Raymond Wensits; and grandchildren, Maya Wensits, Sara Eskridge, Andy Szoke, and Holly Szoke. He was very proud to have received a Mechanical Engineer degree from Purdue University and later to qualify as a Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio. He retired as an automotive engineer from General Motors at the Kettering Delphi division. Subsequently he was employed by S&K Technologies as Program Manager. He was also a President of the local Dayton chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). As an avid golfer he loved being a member of Walnut Grove Country Club and playing golf there with his many friends. His passion for playing his various guitars extended over 60 years and included many years jamming with his brothers. He was a devoted husband and father, and will be sorely missed. Family and friends will gather for services Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM for a visitation, with the Funeral Service at 12PM. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek.

TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved