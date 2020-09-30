Johnnie L. Hamman III
Feb. 18, 1992 - Sept. 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Johnnie Leroy Hamman, III, 28, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Johnnie was born February 18, 1992 in Mishawaka, to Johnnie and Marylou Trujillo Hamman.
Those left to cherish the memory of Johnnie include his fiance', Sarah Bowen; parents, Johnnie L. Hamman, Jr. and Marylou Trujillo; daughters, Jordan M. Hamman, Lillyana A. Hamman, and Addison P. Hamman; grandparents, Saturnino Trujillo & Sharon Strahla; brothers, Andrew I. Hamman, Zachary A. Hamman, and Blake Hamman; sister, Josefa E. Hamman, his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Johnnie was a devoted father and was very involved with his daughters. He was a kind person, always willing to help his family and friends; he was a loving brother and son. Johnnie was always happy, smiling, and outgoing. He was loved greatly by his family and friends.
Visitation for Johnnie will be 4 until 7pm on Friday at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, Indiana and also one hour prior to the Funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11am. Funeral services will begin at 11am. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sarah's PayPal account at sarah1990@ameritech.net or cash app at $Sbowen1990. There will also be envelopes available at the funeral home during the visitation, or contact Suzie Guerrero at 1-574-222-7160.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.